Rare shots of Marilyn Monroe in Niagara Falls a hot auction item
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () A rare collection of 227 photo negatives taken of actress Marilyn Monroe when she was filming the movie “Niagara” in Niagara Falls 68 years ago fetched more than 23 percent above the original bid price. A March 4 online auction, run by RR Auctions of Boston, brought in $61,866, well about the projected pre-bid estimate of $50,000. The winning bidder’s identity was not disclosed, citing confidentiality clauses. The estate of Canadian journalist and photographer Jock Carroll retained RR Auctions…