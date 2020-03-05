Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Nissay Asset Management buying Treasuries, Chinese bonds

Nissay Asset Management buying Treasuries, Chinese bonds

Japan Today Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Japan's Nissay Asset Management Corp is buying more U.S. Treasuries, Chinese government debt, and credit funds because of expectations that the coronavirus outbreak will pressure central banks to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

weijgenberger

bill eijgenberger Nissay Asset Management buying Treasuries, Chinese bonds https://t.co/pRAnTzU3bB 3 days ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @JapanToday: Nissay Asset Management buying Treasuries, Chinese bonds https://t.co/XWYQ3UpNNn https://t.co/v8FOdOHgzN 4 days ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Nissay Asset Management buying Treasuries, Chinese bonds https://t.co/XWYQ3UpNNn https://t.co/v8FOdOHgzN 4 days ago

FBS_marketnews

FBS Market News Global markets will experience another selloff - Nissay Japan's Nissay Asset Management is betting on Treasuries an… https://t.co/XO6fQa3Sv1 4 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Japan's Nissay Asset Management buying Treasuries, Chinese bonds https://t.co/a5zM2EFhv4 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.