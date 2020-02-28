U.S. Bank to take over State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

U.S. Bancorp and insurer State Farm are entering into a partnership in which U.S. Bank will assume State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts. State Farm agents will be able to introduce U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm customers, giving the bank nationwide reach for the first time. Both side announced the deal on Thursday. It's scheduled to close, subject to regulatory approval, later this year or sometime in 2021. "The alliance is part of…


