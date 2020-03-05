Oregon health insurance plans won't charge co-pays for COVID-19 testing

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Health insurance plans will waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing at in-network facilities, under an agreement with the state of Oregon. People with fully insured individual and group health plans won't be charged co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles for COVID-19 testing at providers, urgent care centers or emergency rooms that are in network, or for immunization when it becomes available, Gov. Kate Brown announced. "I'd like to thank Oregon's insurers for partnering with the state,…


