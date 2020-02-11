Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Facebook removes Trump ads claiming links to census

Facebook removes Trump ads claiming links to census

FT.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Social network says president’s campaign breached its ban on online disinformation
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate [Video]Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Trump Just Had One Of His Most Expensive Ad Spending Weeks On Facebook [Video]Trump Just Had One Of His Most Expensive Ad Spending Weeks On Facebook

Between January 31 and Feb 6, Trump spent more on Facebook ads than at any point since the platform began publishing his advertising data.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook drops Trump ads that mimic census

Facebook has taken down Trump campaign ads that resemble the official census, that Democrats say would cause confusion.
SBS

Facebook to take down Trump ads claiming to be "official" census

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Facebook was "messing with who we are as Americans" after it initially allowed the ads to stay up.
CBS News


Tweets about this

purplebizme

PurpleBiz.net Facebook removes Trump ads claiming links to census https://t.co/C7ujJls2Wo 2 hours ago

ft4s

FT for Schools Facebook removes Trump ads claiming links to census https://t.co/8zVHJdEBPh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.