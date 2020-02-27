Global  

Out-of-state visitor tests positive for COVID-19 in Colorado's first case

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
An out-of-state visitor to Summit County became the first person in Colorado to test positive for COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday afternoon.  “We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a news release. “Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the…
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado 09:45

 DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit County tested “presumptive” positive for COVID-19.

