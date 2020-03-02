Global  

Coronavirus cases rise in Santa Clara County as one museum closes temporarily

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases rise in Santa Clara County as one museum closes temporarily
News video: Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County 02:20

 Jackie Ward reports on the latest information about two new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Santa Clara County

2 more coronavirus cases in Santa Clara, county total now 9

Public health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County Monday, bringing the county total to nine.
SFGate

San Jose Sharks to play Thursday despite health officials calling for cancellation due to coronavirus

With coronavirus cases increasing, Santa Clara County health officials urged large events to cancel. But the San Jose Sharks will play Thursday night.
USATODAY.com


MiracleNinja777

Miracle Ninja ---OoO--- RT @svbizjournal: The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee may h… 2 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee… https://t.co/4Mn6IOcoV3 2 hours ago

ellescott1

EAS @mayawiley Santa Clara County the number of #Coronavirus cases continues to rise & the Medical community is up in a… https://t.co/xXVJ6OgotH 7 hours ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County rise to 14 https://t.co/wYEnEBUrAF 12 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee… https://t.co/U9FQyn3frU 15 hours ago

bizjournals

Business Journals The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee… https://t.co/DrCsK4MAc1 19 hours ago

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel Coronavirus cases rise in Santa Clara County as one museum closes temporarily https://t.co/OPvoeckLRq 1 day ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee… https://t.co/VOLZfiDtOr 1 day ago

