Wells Fargo to extend credit and mortgages to 'dreamers'

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Wells Fargo said Thursday that it will extend several loan products, including home mortgages, to immigrants known as "dreamers." The San Francisco bank has taken several steps to address concerns that its critics have raised ahead of congressional hearings next week before the House Financial Services Committee about the San Francisco bank’s culture and management. Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf and Chair Elizabeth Duke are expected to testify. Wells Fargo said it will offer a suite of credit…
