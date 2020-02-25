No injuries reported following tour helicopter’s precautionary landing on Hawaii Island Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing while flying over Puna on Hawaii Island on Thursday. As Hawaii News Now reported, the helicopter rolled over during the landing. Accounts of how many passengers were onboard varied, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. According to the Associated Press, the helicopter had taken off from Hilo International Airport, and the pilot landed the aircraft due to a problem with the tail rotor. According to the Hawaii-Tribune Herald, Blue Hawaiian… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Military Helicopter Lands In The Heart Of Cardiff Bay Occurred on February 25, 2020 / Cardiff Bay, Wales, UK Info from Licensor: "An amazing view of a military helicopter which came up close and landed safely in the heart of Cardiff Bay. It was so loud.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:31Published 4 days ago Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed. The crash killed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this