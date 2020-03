JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recuperating From Emergency Heart Surgery 01:04 JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recuperating From Emergency Heart Surgery JPMorgan says the emergency procedure was needed to fix a tear in the 63-year-old's heart artery. The company adds that Dimon is recovering and expected to return to JPMorgan, where he has been CEO for over 10 years. Daniel Pinto and...