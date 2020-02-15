Covid-19 to hit global growth further; 'swift action' to revive Yes Bank soon: RBI guv

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the deadly coronavirus -- which has claimed more than 3,000 lives so far -- may further impact global growth.

