Southwest Airlines sees first-quarter revenue hit on coronavirus fears

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it expected a hit of up to $300 million to its first-quarter operating revenue from the new coronavirus outbreak, prompting it to cut its quarterly revenue outlook.
