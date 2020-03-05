Global  

Tito's Warns Don't Use Its Vodka To Make Hand Sanitizer

NPR Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The vodka makers tell The Dallas Morning News that hand sanitizer must contain 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40%. It might be better to save the vodka for killing time in quarantine.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka

Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka 00:37

 Tito's Vodka tweeted back at users who claim they've made their own hand sanitizer from the company's vodka.

Tweets about this

crampell

Catherine Rampell RT @LaurenLaCapra: Tito's vodka is warning consumers that it can't be used as a hand-sanitizer replacement as the coronavirus spreads acros… 48 seconds ago

lytle1776

AlLytle1776 RT @AinsworthKeith: Tito's vodka is warning consumers that it “CAN NOT” be used as a hand-sanitizer replacement because anything under 60%… 3 minutes ago

LaurenLaCapra

Lauren Tara LaCapra Tito's vodka is warning consumers that it can't be used as a hand-sanitizer replacement as the coronavirus spreads… https://t.co/0qWoXnr2zt 8 minutes ago

cfax1070

CFAX1070 .@TitosVodka officials spend Thursday responding to people on Twitter, looking for information on using Tito's to m… https://t.co/sMn8xZdbqx 10 minutes ago

jeepsandwine

Carlin Feinblum 🤣🤣🤣 but why?! why do we have these warnings???? 😒😒😒 https://t.co/Jn4kymgmXn 23 minutes ago

tuLuFC

T⚽ne Lfc⚽Valencia❤❤ RT @Comedy1031: Tito's Warns Consumers Against Using Vodka as Hand Sanitizer 🤣 https://t.co/AaP2EX0zCQ https://t.co/r0RXqB8pEJ 39 minutes ago

Comedy1031

Comedy 103.1 Tito's Warns Consumers Against Using Vodka as Hand Sanitizer 🤣 https://t.co/AaP2EX0zCQ https://t.co/r0RXqB8pEJ 47 minutes ago

