Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris

Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Less than a year after opening in Columbus, a furniture retailer is closing its Columbus store's doors. Detroit, Michigan-based Art Van Furniture is shuttering all its locations across the country, a move that will impact about 5,500 employees across five states, the company said Thursday. “Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” company spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement. The…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dayton furniture retailer to open new locations at area malls

A Dayton-based home furnishings retailer is opening new locations at a pair of local malls. Morris Furniture Co. is launching new showrooms at the Dayton Mall...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TNaveraBiz1st

Tristan Navera Art Van Furniture, which has been open less than a year at Polaris, is closing its doors: https://t.co/HnUNzMrclL 19 minutes ago

RLSmithBiz1st

Robin Smith Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris https://t.co/pTBdSHUVsT 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.