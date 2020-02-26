Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Less than a year after opening in Columbus, a furniture retailer is closing its Columbus store's doors. Detroit, Michigan-based Art Van Furniture is shuttering all its locations across the country, a move that will impact about 5,500 employees across five states, the company said Thursday. “Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” company spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement. The…