Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > BREAKING NEWS: RBI monitoring Yes Bank situation; all deposits, liabilities will be honoured: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

BREAKING NEWS: RBI monitoring Yes Bank situation; all deposits, liabilities will be honoured: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
FM Sitharaman further stated that all deposits, liabilities will be honoured; salary assured for at least a year, adding that the steps taken by the RBI are in the interest of Yes Bank depositors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Yes Bank depositors' money will remain safe | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Yes Bank depositors' money will remain safe | Oneindia News 01:20

 Nirmala Sitharaman speaks up on Yes Bank crisis. Assures the depositors saying that their money will remain same and that the government is in touch with the RBI.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: RBI imposes restrictions on Bengaluru bank, BJP MP says no need to panic [Video]Watch: RBI imposes restrictions on Bengaluru bank, BJP MP says no need to panic

After the RBI imposed restrictions on Bengaluru based Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has said that people have nothing to worry about.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'What went wrong?' Identify culprits behind Yes Bank crisis, govt tells RBI

Addressing a press conference after the RBI superseded the board of Yes Bank and placed withdrawal restrictions, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday...
IndiaTimes

Investigative agencies, SEBI noticed malpractices by top executives of Yes Bank: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman's statement came a day after the RBI imposed a moratorium on troubled private lender Yes Bank and capped the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.
DNA


Tweets about this

SagarInfluence

Sagar Influence BREAKING NEWS: RBI monitoring Yes Bank situation; all deposits, liabilities will be honoured: FM Nirmala Sitharaman… https://t.co/pxvbFMmu2g 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.