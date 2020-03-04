Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gov. Larry Hogan confirms 3 coronavirus cases in Montgomery County

Gov. Larry Hogan confirms 3 coronavirus cases in Montgomery County

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday evening that three residents of Montgomery County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in Greater Washington. A husband and wife in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s all contracted the virus on an overseas trip last month, Hogan said at a press conference in Annapolis. They’re all “in good condition” and currently quarantined in their homes, he said in a statement. “We have been actively preparing…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Update On Coronavirus Testing, Plan In Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Update On Coronavirus Testing, Plan In Maryland 03:51

 There are eight new patients being tested for COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, the Maryland Health Department said.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases [Video]Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maryland governor confirms 3 coronavirus cases

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the confirmation of three cases of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, on Thursday.
FOXNews.com

Baltimore and Maryland take steps to prepare for coronavirus

Both Baltimore City and the State of Maryland took steps Wednesday to prepare for the possibility of a local outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Gov. Larry...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

kjblackhawk

Schumpp RT @washingtonpost: Breaking news: Maryland has confirmed three cases of coronavirus, the first patients identified in the state, Gov. Larr… 4 minutes ago

ChuckyT3

Charles T After 3 people test positive, Md. Gov. Larry Hogan “declared a state of emergency to speed the delivery of funding… https://t.co/1ET9DKqcjO 1 hour ago

RogerUpchurch10

Roger Upchurch Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirms three #coronavirus cases in Montgomery County: a husband and wife in their 70s a… https://t.co/1aha3k25wo 1 hour ago

cyofallcy

cydiddy RT @howroute: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirms three #coronavirus cases in Montgomery County: a husband and wife in their 70s and a woman… 1 hour ago

HeraldMailNews

Herald-Mail Media ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Thursday after health officials confirm… https://t.co/KF8wx77VC1 2 hours ago

jocelyn_prsm

joci RT @postlocal: Maryland's three coronavirus cases are from Montgomery County, Gov. Larry Hogan says https://t.co/kfRw5Jh4Yj 2 hours ago

LilMarkE4N

MarkTheCanonBoy RT @ABC7News: #BREAKING: Gov. Larry Hogan confirms there are 3 positive cases of the #coronavirus in Maryland https://t.co/bhtCUlEAzk 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.