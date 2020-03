Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

· *President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping emergency package to combat the coronavirus.*

· *The move injected billions into government efforts to contain an illness that has killed nearly a dozen people in the US.*

· *The fast pace of the legislation underscored a sense of urgency in Washington as policymakers... · *President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping emergency package to combat the coronavirus.*· *The move injected billions into government efforts to contain an illness that has killed nearly a dozen people in the US.*· *The fast pace of the legislation underscored a sense of urgency in Washington as policymakers 👓 View full article