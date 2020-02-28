Global  

The market's safest assets have surged to new highs as coronavirus panic has sent stocks plummeting

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Safe-haven assets are surging as investors rush to snap up long-term bonds and gold amid coronavirus panic that's tanking global stocks.
· *Gold hit $1,690 an ounce this week, a seven-year high. *
· *In addition, yields on 10- and 30-year US Treasury bonds fell to record lows of 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively. *
· *The...
0
Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks

Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks 02:23

 U.S. stocks suffered another sharp drop, led by financial and travel stocks, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Let's talk about the coronavirus.

Fears of the coronavirus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day, down double digit percentages this week

