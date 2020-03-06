Costco says coronavirus sparking surge in buying, can't keep up with some demand

Global  

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have prompted customers to stock up on essentials, including disinfectants, forcing the warehouse operator to replenish certain items frequently.
News video: For Costco, Silver Linings Are Sometimes Made Of Toilet Paper

For Costco, Silver Linings Are Sometimes Made Of Toilet Paper 00:35

 Shoppers have been visiting Costco to scoop up crucial supplies during the coronavirus outbreak. CEO Richard Galani said in an earnings call Costco's seen a run on dry grocery items, bleach, toilet paper, and hand sanitizers. As a result, Business Insider reports the members-only warehouse chain...

Costco, Others Report Virus Panic Buying

Coronavirus panic-buying has buoyed sales at Costco, as shoppers stock up on cleaning products, household essentials and food, CNN Business reported Thursday.
Newsmax


