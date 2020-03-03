Global  

'Get real, Bernie': Sanders and Joe Biden spar over who's more likely to cut Social Security

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
'Get real, Bernie': Sanders and Joe Biden spar over who's more likely to cut Social Security· *Biden and Sanders sparred over who is more likely to cut Social Security.*
· *"Here's the deal, folks: social security is on the ballot this year, and the choice couldn't be clearer: I'll protect and expand it," Biden wrote on Twitter.*
· *Sanders then attacked Biden, who responded, "Get real, Bernie."*
· *The exchange...
0
News video: Inside Biden's Iraq War Vote

Inside Biden's Iraq War Vote 02:09

 18 years after a key vote to authorize the Iraq War, Bernie Sanders is still holding Joe Biden accountable.

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie [Video]VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Joe Biden 'Lying Low' As Bernie Sanders Head To Michigan For Rally [Video]Joe Biden 'Lying Low' As Bernie Sanders Head To Michigan For Rally

Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in polls, so CBS's Christina Ruffini provides an update on what the democrat candidates are up to next.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published


Saudi ambassador to US shrugs off Biden, Sanders criticism

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the U.S. dismissed the top two Democratic presidential contenders’ criticisms of her country, saying...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

What do the 2020 Democrats have to gain from Super Tuesday?

The five remaining Democratic primary contenders vie for over 1,300 delegates at the all-important Super Tuesday elections. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike...
CBS News


1Nastygal

4 Libin Out Loud Here's the real deal👇 Did Biden laud a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security as Bernie Sanders' campaign said?… https://t.co/OAkWP2w8Uh 29 seconds ago

mew180

Mark RT @generalunite: There is something uniquely sadistic about the way Bernie Sanders scammed the most vulnerable and desperate people in thi… 2 minutes ago

generalunite

The General There is something uniquely sadistic about the way Bernie Sanders scammed the most vulnerable and desperate people… https://t.co/wrMOs6V2O2 11 minutes ago

batalysta

Batalysta Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Bicker over Biden’s Record: ‘Get Real, Joe’ https://t.co/aXuAPBspOs via @BreitbartNews 14 minutes ago

FourthBigBoss

Big Boss RT @ReadMoreScience: I'm voting for Bernie Sanders because his policies are a better reflection of my goals and values than Biden's. But I… 15 minutes ago

mrhudock

Michael Hudock Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Bicker over Biden’s Record: ‘Get Real, Joe’ https://t.co/na37LqIa0Q 17 minutes ago

Bowiegrrl1

Bowiegrrl RT @NoTeamsIndy: @DMGiac @GlennKesslerWP Now, a real fact-check from a group that *isn't* shamelessly stanning for Bernie: https://t.co/W5… 19 minutes ago

ReadMoreScience

Sarah Olson I'm voting for Bernie Sanders because his policies are a better reflection of my goals and values than Biden's. But… https://t.co/h2A04wpKTR 23 minutes ago

