TBJ Plus: Coronavirus threatens ACC Tournament, hurts Raleigh restaurants; Reynolds mansion still unsold; Peek inside this new brewery

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020
The ACC Tournament returns to Greensboro Tuesday, and the revered basketball tournament is hoping to avoid an unwanted guest – the coronavirus. The surge in the coronavirus in the U.S. comes just as college basketball enters its tournament season, and no town is more at the epicenter of that than Greensboro. The ACC Women's Tournament opened Wednesday in the city, and the Greensboro Coliseum will host NCAA men's play March 20 and 22. The ACC Tournament was held last year in Charlotte and was…
News video: 'No coronavirus!': Uber driver rejects Italian passengers 

'No coronavirus!': Uber driver rejects Italian passengers  00:31

 These four young Italian men couldn't believe it as an Uber driver tried repeatedly to close the car door on them because of their nationality.

NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Division III men’s basketball NCAA Tournament game Friday afternoon at Johns Hopkins University is believed to be the first U.S. sports...
Seattle Times

Asian Americans see racism, discrimination amid coronavirus panic

As the U.S. panics over potential coronavirus outbreaks, racism and discrimination against Asian Americans is on the rise. Restaurants and businesses with Asian...
CBS News


TriangleBIZJrnl

TBJ Raleigh/Durham The ACC women's tournament is underway in Greensboro with the men's tournament coming up. But coronavirus fears cou… https://t.co/dxlpOxI35N 3 days ago

