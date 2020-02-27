Global  

Trump adviser Larry Kudlow keeps saying investors should buy the dip as stocks plunge on coronavirus fears

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
· *Larry Kudlow told CNBC that people should immediately buy into stocks as the market sheds value.*
· *'Long-term investors should think seriously about buying these dips," Kudlow said on CNBC.*
· *Stocks, however, continued their plunge on Friday amid escalating fears of coronavirus's economic impact.*
· *Visit Business...
0
Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks

Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks 02:23

 U.S. stocks suffered another sharp drop, led by financial and travel stocks, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:34Published

Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads [Video]Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads

U.S. stocks tumbled for a sixth consecutive session as the rapid spread of coronavirus fueled global economic growth fears. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Trump adviser Larry Kudlow says to avoid Seattle during coronavirus outbreak

The president's economic adviser also urged Americans not to overreact to the outbreak.
Seattle Times

Trump considering economic stimulus to offset coronavirus impacts, White House adviser says

Senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump is considering an economic stimulus, though he offered few specifics what that plan might look like.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

DMAE2

dmlew RT @DMAE2: Trump chief economic adviser claimed the coronavirus was contained LAST month. He boasted about containment the same day 2 more… 1 hour ago

smittycanada1

Sandra Smith RT @StevenJHarper1: Simple analysis: Another buying opportunity for Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow. Anyone heard from coronavirus tas… 2 hours ago

iambatmandoug

Doug Thomsen Trump adviser Larry Kudlow keeps saying investors should buy the dip as stocks plunge on coronavirus fears | Market… https://t.co/nTK77Sf3y2 2 hours ago

StevenJHarper1

Steven J. Harper Simple analysis: Another buying opportunity for Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow. Anyone heard from coronavirus… https://t.co/BMREVuaYAQ 2 hours ago

DMAE2

dmlew Trump chief economic adviser claimed the coronavirus was contained LAST month. He boasted about containment the sam… https://t.co/wA1tnZWkGG 3 hours ago

Divine700God

Divine RT @CNN: President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, falsely claimed that the coronavirus "is contained" in the US https:/… 4 hours ago

Jbeaver1994

Justin Beaver @realDonaldTrump By very conservative, capitalist, non-American news source, The Economist: "Take America. On Febru… https://t.co/1S8nnCa9Nc 9 hours ago

Donnamusgrove1

Donna Musgrove #VetsResistSupportSquadron RT @forwardarc: Trump chief economic adviser claimed the coronavirus was contained LAST month. He boasted about containment the same day 2… 9 hours ago

