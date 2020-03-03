Global  

Hawaii saw 17.2% increase in solar jobs, study shows

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
According to the latest report released by The Solar Foundation, a national nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., Hawaii saw a 17.2% increase in jobs in the solar industry, ranking 10th in emerging job growth.
US nonfarm payrolls increased by 273K vs 175K estimates in February, lead by healthcare jobs

US nonfarm payrolls increased by 273,000 jobs in February to beat consensus estimates, indicating the labor market stills remains healthy despite the coronavirus...
Proactive Investors

Arizona renewable standards provided jobs, better environment, study says

Arizona's renewable energy standards have done a lot to bring solar power to the state, but a report released Tuesday has found the requirements have boosted job...
bizjournals

