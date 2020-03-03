Vigaroo News Hawaii saw 17.2% increase in solar jobs, study shows https://t.co/z6qiZHIW1x #neworleans #orleans #NOLA 2 days ago automotive Hawaii saw 17.2% increase in solar jobs, study shows https://t.co/7OSCdxiwjN 2 days ago VigarooPlus Hawaii saw 17.2% increase in solar jobs, study shows https://t.co/yrHP9pukID #NBA #News #Property 3 days ago Sean Gallagher RT @GovHawaii: Very happy to see that Hawaiʻi is ranked in the top 10 states with solar jobs growth in 2019. The 2,484 solar jobs in 2019 r… 4 days ago Governor David Ige Very happy to see that Hawaiʻi is ranked in the top 10 states with solar jobs growth in 2019. The 2,484 solar jobs… https://t.co/x8YypKU2wx 1 week ago