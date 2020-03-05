Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Women's Scotland-France Six Nations game postponed due to player with coronavirus

Women's Scotland-France Six Nations game postponed due to player with coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The women's Six Nations game between Scotland and France on Saturday in Glasgow has been postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus, Scottish rugby said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak 00:36

 England's Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA news agency understands. Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations 2020: Scotland 28-17 France - French Grand Slam hopes over

Mohamed Haouas is sent off as Scotland beat France 28-17 to end their Six Nations Grand Slam bid with a fourth consecutive Murrayfield defeat.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Scotland women’s rugby player tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

MumBot2000

Brenda Scott RT @rtenews: Scotland's Women's Six Nations match against France that was scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Saturday has been postponed… 8 hours ago

LLLwry

llwry RT @danroan: Scotland v France Women's Six Nations March postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/udU2397caM 10 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronaviru - https://t.co/nxwKqAE9fG #GoogleAlerts 20 hours ago

kazusa_y

Kazusa Coronavirus: Women's France-Scotland Six Nations clash postponed after player tests positive https://t.co/aU1VrHKtCP　#KazRug 21 hours ago

Glasgow_Watch

Glasgow Watch RT @KittysGlasgow: Happy international women's day!💚 Today we have Scotland v France in the 6 Nations at 3:00pm! Why not coming in for som… 23 hours ago

KittysGlasgow

kittysglasgow Happy international women's day!💚 Today we have Scotland v France in the 6 Nations at 3:00pm! Why not coming in fo… https://t.co/0XpILj7dLB 23 hours ago

kivi_elisa

Daisy-is-a-LADY RT @Womens6Nations: Six Nations Statement: Scotland Women v France Women https://t.co/Rv4cakesDh 1 day ago

GemmaRooney10

I 🖤❤️ 9 & 26!! RT @AlexMLowe: Scotland v France in the women's Six Nations is postponed after one of the Scotland squad tested positive for coronavirus.… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.