Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 coronavirus has reached Kentucky. A Lexington resident recently tested positive for the illness, which started in China and has spread over parts of the globe, news partner WLKY-TV reported Friday. The coronavirus has been positively confirmed in 20 U.S. states. Indiana and Tennessee reported positive cases Thursday. Beshear told WLKY the overall threat to Kentuckians is low, but he has declared a state of emergency following the positive case. Beshear also said that Kentucky should…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19

Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19 01:33

 Kentucky confirmed one case of coronavirus in Lexington just hours after Indiana officials announced a person in Indianapolis tested positive for coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Kelly: Johnson County woman tests positive for coronavirus, first confirmed case in Kansas [Video]Gov. Kelly: Johnson County woman tests positive for coronavirus, first confirmed case in Kansas

Gov. Kelly: Johnson County woman tests positive for coronavirus, first confirmed case in Kansas

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:24Published

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon health officials confirm the state’s first case of coronavirus

A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday. The person tested...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournalsPRAVDAReuters

Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California: county health officials

A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California, health officials from Santa Clara County said on Friday.The county's top health official said she...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Qizzle75

Marqizzle Fashizzle RT @ryanstruyk: Latest @CNN reporting: 4:25 p.m: Minnesota reports first coronavirus case 5:20 p.m: First coronavirus case in Oklahoma 6… 1 minute ago

ShannaBlackHamm

Shanna Hamm Kentucky's first case of Coronavirus. Students at home. Teachers to be at school disinfecting. I'll just leave this… https://t.co/dHF1iTe1oB 28 minutes ago

ShannaBlackHamm

Shanna Hamm Kentucky's first case of Coronavirus closes schools and teachers are to stay and disinfect. Thought you might be in… https://t.co/vGvpcBDqlw 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.