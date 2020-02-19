Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing.

The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms.

"And the Falcon has landed for the 50th time in SpaceX history!" SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson announced amid cheers at Mission Control. “What an amazing live view all the way to touchdown.”

The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, hurtled toward a Monday rendezvous with the space station.

It's the 20th station delivery for SpaceX, which has launched nearly 100,000 pounds (45,360 kilograms) of goods to the orbiting outpost and returned nearly that much back to Earth since it began shipments in 2012. Northrop Grumman is NASA's other commercial shipper.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk said it was the windiest conditions ever — 25 mph to 30 mph (40 kph to 48 kph) — for a booster landing at Cape Canaveral, but he wanted to push the envelope. The landing was the 50th successful touchdown of a SpaceX booster following liftoff, either on land or at sea.

“Envelope expanded,” Musk tweeted following touchdown.

The company's first booster landing was in 2015, intended as a cost-saving, rocket-recycling move. Both the latest booster and Dragon capsule were recycled from previous flights.

Among the science experiments flying: an analysis of running shoe cushioning in weightlessness by Adidas, a water droplet study by Delta Faucet Co. striving for better showerhead water conservation, 3D models of heart and intestinal tissue, and 320...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing 01:33

 SpaceX has launched another load of station supplies for NASA and nailed its 50th rocket landing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit [Video]SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports that the mission lifted off at an airbase in Florida at 10:05..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit but fails to recover reusable rocket [Video]SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit but fails to recover reusable rocket

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket...
Seattle Times

SpaceX launches the last flight of its original Dragon cargo capsule

SpaceX launches the last flight of its original Dragon cargo capsuleNASA/Kim Shiflett Late last night, SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on the company’s 20th cargo mission to the International Space Station,...
The Verge


Tweets about this

SMorschauserWI

Steve Morschauser🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸 RT @fox6now: Its return to earth was complete with sonic booms. https://t.co/AtgPGqUWfJ 3 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News Its return to earth was complete with sonic booms. https://t.co/AtgPGqUWfJ 3 minutes ago

itlebfne

Cyn SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing https://t.co/uH4fFHPgQn #FoxBusiness 4 minutes ago

jcvch

JCarlos SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing via /r/tech https://t.co/pHSDkMWRZi 4 minutes ago

gdahlby

Gordon Dahlby @SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing (from @AP) #STEM #STEMeducation https://t.co/ZnKA5AiRyF 5 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket... https://t.co/KNIAiDbnmw https://t.co/Pv09NbptnI 8 minutes ago

leatherneck111

DEPLORABLE DEVIL DOG SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing https://t.co/iEeJ0Lawgg #FoxBusiness 10 minutes ago

antony_wijay

Antony wijay SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing via /r/tech https://t.co/xlAgO1QDHS 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.