Yes Bank restructuring: Due diligence underway, says chief Rajnish Kumar

Saturday, 7 March 2020
State of Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the bank has received the draft scheme of resolution for cash-strapped Yes Bank and the board has given in-principle approval to explore the possibility of picking up 49 per cent stake.
Rajnish Kumar informed that it will invest SBI would invest Rs 2450 crore in Yes Bank and own 49 per cent of the restructured bank.
RBI supersedes the board of Yes Bank, which has not been able to raise required capital for the last six months. It also appointed former Chief Financial Officer...
