Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

bizjournals Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested positive. The governor said 76 people in New York state have tested positive for the virus. New York is now behind just Washington and California for the highest number of cases countrywide. Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to more quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus. The state of emergency means professionals…
News video: State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases 01:10

 State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 76. Under Cuomo’s...

