Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 2 more COVID-19 cases in eastern Pennsylvania

2 more COVID-19 cases in eastern Pennsylvania

bizjournals Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Two more presumed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, both in Montgomery County just north of Philadelphia. There are now four presumed cases of the virus that have been confirmed in the Pennsylvania area since Friday. The two people who presumptively tested are in isolation at home and have mild cases. Both picked up the virus in another part of the United States, state officials said. “Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Tom Wolf Confirms Two Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf Confirms Two Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania 02:38

 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed an emergency disaster declaration after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the eastern part of the state, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County [Video]AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:27Published

El Paso County government, health officials provide an update on Colorado's 5th coronavirus case [Video]El Paso County government, health officials provide an update on Colorado's 5th coronavirus case

El Paso County government and health officials held a news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state's fifth coronavirus case.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 22:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2 more Philadelphia-area coronavirus cases confirmed

Two more presumed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, both in Montgomery County. There are now four presumed cases...
bizjournals

Governor: Two presumed cases of coronavirus in eastern Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday there were two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in eastern Pennsylvania, the first in the commonwealth since the outbreak. Wolf said...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PalsJustice

#NoJusticeNoPeace RT @WHOoPt: WHO oPt has issued COVID-19 Update 5: Cases reported in oPt: 16. Cases reported in Eastern Mediterranean Region: 5,055 (126 de… 2 hours ago

WHOoPt

WHO in occupied Palestinian territory WHO oPt has issued COVID-19 Update 5: Cases reported in oPt: 16. Cases reported in Eastern Mediterranean Region: 5… https://t.co/arVzEK4JXi 11 hours ago

eastern_metal

La Far East RT @malaysiakini: Covid-19: Ten more cases in M'sia, total swells to 93 https://t.co/xuptxRpWSN https://t.co/cw70dXSjF7 16 hours ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel The head of the eastern France health agency said he expected more confirmed cases of #COVID19 to appear in the reg… https://t.co/C6Ym4KpJK1 4 days ago

TravelGazette1

Travel Gazette #Romania on Friday confirmed two more #COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to three in the eastern European country. https://t.co/oRMnNEdhRp 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.