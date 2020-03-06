2 more COVID-19 cases in eastern Pennsylvania

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two more presumed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, both in Montgomery County just north of Philadelphia. There are now four presumed cases of the virus that have been confirmed in the Pennsylvania area since Friday. The two people who presumptively tested are in isolation at home and have mild cases. Both picked up the virus in another part of the United States, state officials said. "Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians…


