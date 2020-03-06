Customers can withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards, tweets Yes Bank

Global  

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Yes Bank on Saturday tweeted that its customers that they can now withdraw money from both at Yes Bank and other bank ATMs using their debit cards.
News video: YES BANK के खाताधारक रहें सावधान!

YES BANK के खाताधारक रहें सावधान! 01:42

 YES Bank के खाताधारकों के लिए निकासी सीमा 50 हजार रुपये तय होने के बाद अब ग्राहकों को कई तरह की मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़...

Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards

The Reserve Bank of India has restricted the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account for till April 3, 2019 for Yes Bank customers.
DNA Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimesSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesReuters IndiaZee NewsWorldNews

Depositors' money safe: FM on Yes Bank crisis

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed cash-strapped Yes Bank under moratorium, Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday assured that the...
IndiaTimes


