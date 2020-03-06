Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
ROME (AP) — Italy's prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the country's population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europe's outbreak.

Shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree affecting about 16 million people in the country's prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 15 provinces in neighboring regions. The extraordinary measures will be in place until April 3.

“For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory," Conte said. "Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health issues.”

Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a surge in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year, and which has suffered the vast majority of infections — by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

Italy on Saturday saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the north of the country on Feb. 21.

In its daily update, Italy's civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

There was chaos and confusion in the northern Italian city of Padua in the Veneto region as word spread late Saturday evening that the government was planning to announce the quarantine.

Packed bars and restaurants quickly emptied out as many people rushed to the train station in Padua. Travelers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike 01:26

 The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions [Video]Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak [Video]Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

ROME (AP) — Italy’s prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the country’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24Khaleej TimesUSATODAY.com

Italy restricts travel for about 16 million to curb coronavirus spread

Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its people in a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •SBSFrance 24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.