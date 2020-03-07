Global  

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter stopped at Mumbai airport

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor was stopped by officials at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. She was about to leave for London in a British Airways flight. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate arrested her father in connection with a probe into money laundering case involving Dewan Housing Finance Limited.
News video: ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges 01:19

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...

