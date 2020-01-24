Lisa Marie Blaskie PMP via @nprnews: Saudi Arabia Stuns World With Massive Discount In Oil Sold To Asia, Europe And U.S. 3 minutes ago disgruntledbadger RT @jilevin: Saudi Arabia Stuns World With Massive Discount In Oil Sold To Asia, Europe And U.S. https://t.co/uwns1Hqu27 3 minutes ago COVID 19 News Updates RT @NPR: Oil prices are poised to drop dramatically after Saudi Arabia announced a massive discount in oil prices — of $6 to $8 per barrel… 3 minutes ago Rick Searle "They're cutting prices, they're going to increase production. But it's not clear they're going to have buyers for… https://t.co/GKi5wdYOvY 6 minutes ago Mr Limpet RT @sframtdr: Saudi Arabia Stuns World With Massive Discount In Oil Sold To Asia, Europe And U.S. https://t.co/V1O1xzvQmv 16 minutes ago gaylen wood Saudi Arabia Stuns World With Massive Discount In Oil Sold To Asia, Europe And U.S. https://t.co/AFS2bPuv6v 19 minutes ago WorkingBananas RT @OctoberDawn4: Saudi Arabia Stuns World With Massive Discount In Oil Sold To Asia, Europe And U.S. https://t.co/j9wmBwJyeo 20 minutes ago