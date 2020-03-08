Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war

Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war

Business Insider Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war· Oil markets tumbled the most in decades overnight on Sunday in a dramatic. The sell-off was fueled by sinking demand due to coronavirus concerns.
· This was the biggest drop since the Gulf War in 1991, and it comes amid the collapse of a crucial OPEC+ alliance, which in turn triggered an all-out price war
· Visit Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biggest drop since the Gulf War: Oil plunges about 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps

Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto...
The Age Also reported by •ReutersHindu

Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War

Saudi Arabia has taken drastic measures after Russia refused to comply with OPEC efforts to stabilize the market. The economic fallout of the coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

samialqadi800

Sami AlQadi RT @businessinsider: Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/D0Cylk34Tp 1 minute ago

Ke2ti

Keke Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/dbe7AG5o6N via @businessinsider 5 minutes ago

BmoreGQ

Robert Liggins Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/ty6to6bGKE #SmartNews 6 minutes ago

jo29697446

jo🌾massaro RT @TheChadColby: Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/2nJAMSyrAq via @busine… 9 minutes ago

RAChampion

Richard Champion Money Matters: Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/kluvShUszZ 16 minutes ago

SiamLaksa

PerikatanPenghianatNasional RT @DaveBarrister: Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war (via @BIAUS) https://t.co/2J7JtD2Q… 33 minutes ago

vinaytaken

vinay RT @BiIndia: Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/TBKtECF1pi #Putin #Crude… 39 minutes ago

RenSoros

Ren Soros Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war https://t.co/On7YN8TPId https://t.co/nOi0i1O1WI 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.