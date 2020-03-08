Oil plummets 31% in biggest drop since Gulf War as Saudi cuts spark all-out price war
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () · Oil markets tumbled the most in decades overnight on Sunday in a dramatic. The sell-off was fueled by sinking demand due to coronavirus concerns.
· This was the biggest drop since the Gulf War in 1991, and it comes amid the collapse of a crucial OPEC+ alliance, which in turn triggered an all-out price war
Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto... The Age Also reported by •Reuters •Hindu
Saudi Arabia has taken drastic measures after Russia refused to comply with OPEC efforts to stabilize the market. The economic fallout of the coronavirus... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •OilPrice.com
