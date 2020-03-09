Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P/ASX 200 down 6%, futures limit down, oil crushed

S&P/ASX 200 down 6%, futures limit down, oil crushed

Proactive Investors Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) is experiencing a dark Monday with the index down 6.04% to 5,840.6 at 1.31pm AEST. Perhaps the biggest story of the day is oil, with Crude Oil WTI down 25% to US$30.80 per barrel as producing nations cut prices creating a price war. The ASX's largest oil producers are down by as much as 32% with beat-up names including Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Santos (ASX:STO), Worley Parsons (ASX:WOR) and Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL). Apart from select gold producers, nearly all index constituents are down. Notably, the most resilient stocks today are Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH), Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW), and Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD).   [REPORT] Mid-Session: The energy sector leads broad declines as the #ASX 200 falls 5.5% https://t.co/fSsFXd8Rl0 #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/jitW1U5Fq1 — CommSec (@CommSec) March 9, 2020   Pre-market: S&P/ASX 200 expecting more uncertainty in week ahead, stimulus looms ASX 200 will be largely dictated by US futures trading today as both uncertainty and volatility remain in global markets due to COVID19. Last Friday, the S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 2,972.37, −51.57 or down 1.71% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 8,575.62, -162.97 or down 1.86%. Notably, there was a flurry of buying heading into the close, similar to the prior Friday, which was the beginning of a small bounce. Australian government preparing stimulus package Some hope exists for the week ahead with the government preparing to reveal an economic stimulus package to combat the effects of COVID19 this week. Commentary suggests the stimulus will focus on infrastructure that can be brought forward and an investment-allowance for business. The fallout from COVID19 is becoming more and more evident with Flight Centre Limited (ASX:FLT) reportedly asking employees to cut back their working hours or take unpaid leave.   Australia’s fiscal stimulus package to protect the economy against the impact of the coronavirus may cost as much as $3.3 billion, Sunday Telegraph reports https://t.co/cLocGvOY27 — Bloomberg (@business) March 8, 2020   Gold remains strong and steady, oil collapses Gold last traded flat heading into the weekend at US$1,676 per ounce while Crude Oil WTI collapsed to $41.61 per barrel. The AUD is hovering above its recently made 10-year low of around 64.5 cents versus the USD and is trading at 66.0 cents.   09.03.20 Morning Report pic.twitter.com/7ynse21G0F — CommSec (@CommSec) March 8, 2020  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout

U.S. stock futures plunged 5% to hit their daily down limit and halt trading after the biggest single-day loss in oil futures in almost 30 years on Sunday...
Reuters


Tweets about this

angelj_galvez

Angel Gálvez Gálvez RT @sentimentrader: This is the only day in the history of S&P 500 futures that they gapped down more than -5% and didn't close above the o… 3 seconds ago

TheRootOf_je

Inspiring Visionary RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Dow Jones Industrial Average closes down more than 2,000 points, its worst point drop ever on record; S&P 500 and Na… 22 seconds ago

RealtorBonDC

Bonnie Craig RT @DeanObeidallah: The stock market has resumed trading as of 9:50AMET. It's now down 6 percent (that's on top of the nearly 12 percent dr… 32 seconds ago

Sundried11

Sundried RT @BNONews: STOCK MARKETS IN FREE FALL - OPEC fails to strike deal, coronavirus concerns - Oil prices fall more than 25% - Biggest drop si… 52 seconds ago

matt_carmody

matt RT @hjelle_brian: Futures down 1255 points. Great volatility. Oil getting killed. Took out all stocks after #Spanky "won". Looked dumb fo… 2 minutes ago

chrisdabear

chris smith RT @JeffreyGuterman: @realDonaldTrump @GuestCongress Dow Jones closes down more than 2,000 points as coronavirus fears and oil price wars r… 2 minutes ago

AmFil_B_man

AmFil RT @ABC: BREAKING: Dow Jones opens down more than 1,800 points as coronavirus fears roil markets worldwide. https://t.co/ysDvRxuib4 https:… 2 minutes ago

thePumamama

Patricia🆘Prewitt RT @JeffreyGuterman: Dow Jones closes down more than 2,000 points as coronavirus fears and oil price wars roil markets worldwide. https://t… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.