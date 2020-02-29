Global  

Alert: Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1%

Monday, 9 March 2020
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1%.
Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..

After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market

Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

