Alert: Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1%

SophiaL RT @pittgriffin: This is a complete blood bath. How long before they suspend trading on the NYSE? https://t.co/Y7p9W3WjTt 8 hours ago SB Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1% #Trading… https://t.co/aPIFwgXs3T 9 hours ago Pitt Griffin This is a complete blood bath. How long before they suspend trading on the NYSE? https://t.co/Y7p9W3WjTt 11 hours ago