Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )





Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 5.5%, while Sydney fell 7.3%. Seoul sank 4% and Hong Kong lost 3.6%. Thailand's SET plummeted 6.8%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.



The latest jolt came from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.



Investors usually welcome lower energy costs for industries and consumers, but in the current atmosphere of anxiety, they were rattled by the abrupt plunge.



“Now that oil spark that really started the selling this morning, it wouldn't in normal times be as big a deal but coming in as it does at this stage of the market cycle, it sparked real fear among investors and we are seeing wholesale panic across the market today," said Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets.



Investors already were on edge about the mounting costs of the



“Investors should brace for volatility,” James Trafford of Fidelity International said in a report.



A recovery in oil and stock prices “will require some stabilization in the coronavirus data points” or signs of agreement among crude producers, Trafford said.



Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell to 20,347.19 after the government reported the economy contracted 7% in the October-December quarter, worse than the original estimate of a 6.3% decline. That was before the viral outbreak slammed tourism and travel but after a sales tax hike dented consumers' appetite for... BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after oil prices nosedived on worries the global economy, weakened by a virus outbreak, might be awash in too much crude.Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 5.5%, while Sydney fell 7.3%. Seoul sank 4% and Hong Kong lost 3.6%. Thailand's SET plummeted 6.8%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.The latest jolt came from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.Investors usually welcome lower energy costs for industries and consumers, but in the current atmosphere of anxiety, they were rattled by the abrupt plunge.“Now that oil spark that really started the selling this morning, it wouldn't in normal times be as big a deal but coming in as it does at this stage of the market cycle, it sparked real fear among investors and we are seeing wholesale panic across the market today," said Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets.Investors already were on edge about the mounting costs of the coronavirus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade. Anxiety rose after Italy announced it was isolating cities and towns with some 16 million people, or more than one quarter of its population.“Investors should brace for volatility,” James Trafford of Fidelity International said in a report.A recovery in oil and stock prices “will require some stabilization in the coronavirus data points” or signs of agreement among crude producers, Trafford said.Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell to 20,347.19 after the government reported the economy contracted 7% in the October-December quarter, worse than the original estimate of a 6.3% decline. That was before the viral outbreak slammed tourism and travel but after a sales tax hike dented consumers' appetite for... 👓 View full article

