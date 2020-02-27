Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears

Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears

SeattlePI.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after oil prices nosedived on worries the global economy, weakened by a virus outbreak, might be awash in too much crude.

Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 5.5%, while Sydney fell 7.3%. Seoul sank 4% and Hong Kong lost 3.6%. Thailand's SET plummeted 6.8%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

The latest jolt came from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.

Investors usually welcome lower energy costs for industries and consumers, but in the current atmosphere of anxiety, they were rattled by the abrupt plunge.

“Now that oil spark that really started the selling this morning, it wouldn't in normal times be as big a deal but coming in as it does at this stage of the market cycle, it sparked real fear among investors and we are seeing wholesale panic across the market today," said Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets.

Investors already were on edge about the mounting costs of the coronavirus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade. Anxiety rose after Italy announced it was isolating cities and towns with some 16 million people, or more than one quarter of its population.

“Investors should brace for volatility,” James Trafford of Fidelity International said in a report.

A recovery in oil and stock prices “will require some stabilization in the coronavirus data points” or signs of agreement among crude producers, Trafford said.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell to 20,347.19 after the government reported the economy contracted 7% in the October-December quarter, worse than the original estimate of a 6.3% decline. That was before the viral outbreak slammed tourism and travel but after a sales tax hike dented consumers' appetite for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: No relief: stocks slide again on virus fears

No relief: stocks slide again on virus fears 01:27

 European stocks slid for a third day on Friday as virus fears stayed strong, but Asian shares, though down on the day, did manage to eke out a gain for the week. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh [Video]Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after oil prices nosedived on worries the global economy, weakened by a virus outbreak, might be awash in too...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsRTTNewsSeattlePI.comBBC NewsReuters India

Fall in oil prices mirrored as Asian stocks tumble

Asian stock markets have fallen sharply reflecting a downturn in global oil prices.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears https://t.co/HumR6Y1pqk 2 minutes ago

PetrosProject

Petros Project "Asian Stocks Sink After Oil Prices Plunge Amid Virus Fears" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/vr8ql9yZkt 5 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears https://t.co/pAEoXZ03Ty 13 minutes ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears https://t.co/LmMw4rQhRm 19 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/7EORG9fkSV Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears $AAPL #AAPL #Diseaseoutbreaks #Publichealth #Health 21 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears $AAPL #AAPL #Diseaseoutbreaks #Publichealth #Health https://t.co/4TXdOFtDl0 21 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears https://t.co/PXEo8MOIV2 24 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid #virus fears - Mar 9 @ 2:16 AM ET https://t.co/PCnFVs5qac 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.