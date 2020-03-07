Global  

Rana Kapoor’s secretary negotiated ‘kickback’ with DHFL: ED

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Rana Kapoor’s secretary had coordinated with officials of the scam-tainted DHFL for a Rs 600-crore loan, believed to be a kickback, as per ED. The kickback was in lieu of a Rs 4,450-crore debenture investment and loan sanctioned by Yes Bank to DHFL group companies.
