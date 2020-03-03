Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Analysts view: Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads

Analysts view: Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Financial markets have been thrown into turmoil after Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices and the coronavirus continued to spread, jolting investor confidence and sparking fears of a global recession.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News 01:24

 Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia [Video]OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Europe stocks follow Wall St higher on virus action hopes [Video]Europe stocks follow Wall St higher on virus action hopes

European stocks followed Wall St higher on Tuesday amid hopes for global action on the coronavirus, but a draft G7 communique seen by Reuters looked short on specific measures. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Analyst views: Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads

Financial markets have been thrown into turmoil following Saudi Arabia's response to the collapse of OPEC+ talks and concerns about the global spread of the...
Reuters India

Stock futures sink deep into red as oil prices plummet and coronavirus fears spread

Stock futures sank deep into the red Sunday, with the Dow expected to open as much as 1,000 points down Monday morning, as a new oil war sparked by the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.