GOLDMAN SACHS: Oil could plunge another 43% as price war breaks out between global powers

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
GOLDMAN SACHS: Oil could plunge another 43% as price war breaks out between global powers· *Goldman Sachs lowered its second and third quarter outlook for Brent crude oil and said prices could fall to $20 per barrel amid a price war between OPEC and Russia. *
· *That would be another 43% decline in prices after oil already fell as much as 31% after Saudi Arabia slashed prices over the weekend. *
· *Watch Brent...
Recent related news from verified sources

Global markets tank amid Saudi-Russia oil price war

A crash in crude oil prices spreads to the stock markets, in what analysts are calling "Black Monday" - with some of the worst drops since the 2008 financial...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersEurasia ReviewFT.com

Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia, sending crude tumbling 25% and intensifying fears about a...
Reuters Also reported by •Eurasia Review

