After 2020 cancellation, SXSW offers future badges to customers but refunds seem unlikely

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The cancellation of South by Southwest 2020 could be a major financial hit for the organization that runs it. SXSW LLC's insurance policy does not cover cancellation because of a virus, according to multiple media reports. The Austin Chronicle got the news straight from Nick Barbaro, SXSW co-founder and publisher of the alternative weekly newspaper. South by Southwest was cancelled March 6 as public health officials worried about the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. SXSW organizers…
 SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns The annual film, tech and music festival was scheduled to start next week in Austin, Texas, on March 13. As recently as this past Tuesday, plans to hold the festival seemed to be on track. Increasing concerns over the fast-spreading...

