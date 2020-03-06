Kansas City insurance company acquires Denver brokerage firm
Monday, 9 March 2020 () An Kansas City-area insurance brokerage has acquired a counterpart in Denver for an undisclosed amount. Overland Park, Kansas-based Virtus LLC and its subsidiary, Virtus Rocky Mountain LLC, acquired First Line Insurance Services, the company announced in a Thursday release. First Line focuses on personal and specialty insurance catering to vacation rental and storage unit owners. The acquisition will serve as “a launch pad” for Virtus’ “next-generation” offerings in those categories,…
Benay Shannon distills whiskey, gin, and more at Restless Spirits in North Kansas City, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she is creating hand sanitizer too. Shannon said she is answering the call after..
Companies in the Kansas City area and throughout the U.S. scrambled to start working from home this week to quell the growing pandemic of COVID-19, the disease... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times