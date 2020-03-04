Global  

Alert: Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears

Monday, 9 March 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears.
 U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Stock futures tank as virus fears spur flight to safety

Wall Street was set for a steep drop at the open on Friday as heightened fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Dow industrials surge 500 points, extending volatile streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. Investors...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Khaleej Times

