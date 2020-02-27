Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P 500 plunges 7% in minutes, trading halted market-wide as financial contagion worsens

S&P 500 plunges 7% in minutes, trading halted market-wide as financial contagion worsens

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
S&P 500 plunges 7% in minutes, trading halted market-wide as financial contagion worsens· *The US stock market plunged as much as 7% immediately after regular trading began on Monday, prompting the first halt since the depths of the financial crisis in December 2008.*
· *The losses came amid a raging global oil-price war and continued fallout from the coronavirus.*
· *All three major US indices tanked as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 01:15

 Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. For 15...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus: Robinhood app crash and more [Video]Financial Focus: Robinhood app crash and more

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The Robinhood trading app crashed this week, founders say it had to do with a large amount of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis [Video]Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis

Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks resume trading after plunge forces a temporary halt

Stocks resume trading after plunge forces a temporary haltU.S. financial markets plunged as trading began on Monday -- enough to trigger a temporary halt to trading -- amid fears over the economic fallout of the...
WorldNews

These Cincinnati stocks are getting hammered as market tanks, trading halts

The stock market got slammed again Monday morning as coronavirus fears and a potential crude oil price war sent stocks plummeting 7%, prompting the market to...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XQsme8

X Q's me! RT @News_Executive: BREAKING: Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 plunges 7%. 54 minutes ago

JudiLedgard

Judi Ledgard 🌊🌊🌊🆘📣📢📣📢 RT @aJSDecepida: Or course, .@realDonaldTrump who is absolutely oblivious to causality has what’s happening back ass-wards… S&P 500 plunge… 1 hour ago

EinsteinKaleath

KALEATH the CREATOR RT @PDChina: #BREAKING: US stock trading halted for 15 minutes due to steep losses, as the Dow plunges more than 1,800 points and S&P drops… 2 hours ago

KCRG

KCRG The Dow Jones saw its biggest percentage drop since the 2008 financial crisis, and its largest point drop ever, on… https://t.co/YfEN0elbAd 3 hours ago

ClaireU12271884

Claire Underwood RT @crypto_rand: Circuit Breakers for S&P 500: - If drops 7%, (208 points), trading will pause for 15 minutes. - If drops 13%, (386 pts)… 3 hours ago

aJSDecepida

𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐉𝐒𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦 Or course, .@realDonaldTrump who is absolutely oblivious to causality has what’s happening back ass-wards… S&P 500… https://t.co/KHRCv9PF2W 3 hours ago

fluxium

ϝluxium RT @W7VOA: Circuit breakers kick in, stock trading halted for 15 minutes after S&P plunges 7%. 3 hours ago

KRyanBradshaw

Ryan Bradshaw RT @JWilliamsFstmed: Stock Circuit Breakers - According to the New York Stock Exchange, if the S&P 500 drops 7%, trading will pause for 1… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.