Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a truce it just struck with an activist hedge fund pushing for change (TWTR)

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020
Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a truce it just struck with an activist hedge fund pushing for change (TWTR)· Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a new partnership with activist investor Elliott Management, which had been pushing for change at the company.
· The announcement comes after reports from Bloomberg and CNBC had suggested Elliott was looking to oust Dorsey as CEO.
· Elliott was reportedly pushing to...
News video: Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott 01:08

 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey survived an attempt to remove him after the social media company struck a deal with activist hedge fund Elliott Management. Fred Katayama reports.

Twitter, activist investor reach deal for Jack Dorsey to stay as CEO

Twitter reaches an agreement with Elliott Management that lets Jack Dorsey stay as chief executive, while adding three new directors.
Elliott built a stake in Twitter, is pushing for changes: source

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake in Twitter inc and is pushing for changes, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Reuters

