Alert: Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points
Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points.
