Alert: Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points.



The Dow soared more than 1000 points, and the S&P 500 tacked on 6% Tuesday, a day after the steepest decline since the 1987 crash. As Fred Katayama reports, the Fed took several steps to boost..



Recent related news from verified sources Wall Street trading halts as major indexes crash A precipitous drop in main indexes shortly after the opening bell triggered a halt in trading on US stock exchanges.

Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens

