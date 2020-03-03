Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Here's how much Mass. companies lost at today's market open

Here's how much Mass. companies lost at today's market open

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The 10 most valuable Massachusetts public companies lost $43 billion at the open of markets Monday as volatility continued on the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 7% at market open today, prompting a circuit-breaker to take effect and halt trading for 15 minutes. As of 10:30, after trading had resumed, the Dow was down 5.6%. Of Massachusetts-based companies, shares of General Electric Inc. fell the most before the halt, shaving another $10 billion in market cap on top…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LiveRamp’s Travis Clinger: ‘We Have an Opportunity to Transform the Industry’ [Video]LiveRamp’s Travis Clinger: ‘We Have an Opportunity to Transform the Industry’

SAN FRANCISCO– Addressability boils down to how a marketer engages with a consumer. But what does it mean to drive a meaningful consumer journey? In an interview with Beet.TV’s Jon Watts, Travis..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:03Published

Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party' [Video]Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party'

Two-thirds of mothers want to throw a "period party" for their daughters to boost their sense of empowerment.  A "period party" is a small celebration of a girl's first menstrual cycle to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mota Ventures launches discussion forum on online platform AGORACOM

Mota Ventures Corp (CSE:MOTA) (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) said it had hired AGORA Internet Relations Corp (AGORACOM) for an initial 12 months to provide online advertising...
Proactive Investors

IPO Roundup: Canadian waste management firm GFL revives $1B+ offering, coronavirus fears spook IPO market

GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE:GFL), a waste management firm based in Vaughn, Ontario, is bringing back its IPO at a lower offer price after opting to trash it back...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Christi37847256

Christine Barnes#SWEETFREEDOM Here's how much Mass. companies lost at today's market open https://t.co/itTYRVYeGC via @BosBizJournal 3 hours ago

martinm34060415

Read Further Let’s be clear - If prices stay here. There will be mass destruction of the US oil Boom. Companies have too much de… https://t.co/HL3hTHlKkX 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.