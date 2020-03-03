Here's how much Mass. companies lost at today's market open

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The 10 most valuable Massachusetts public companies lost $43 billion at the open of markets Monday as volatility continued on the stock market . The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 7% at market open today, prompting a circuit-breaker to take effect and halt trading for 15 minutes. As of 10:30, after trading had resumed, the Dow was down 5.6%. Of Massachusetts-based companies, shares of General Electric Inc. fell the most before the halt, shaving another $10 billion in market cap on top… 👓 View full article

