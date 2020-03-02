Global  

JPMorgan's mortgage call centers are getting flooded as people are scrambling to refinance. It shows a rare bright spot for banks.

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
JPMorgan's mortgage call centers are getting flooded as people are scrambling to refinance. It shows a rare bright spot for banks.· Banks are scrambling to keep up with surging mortgage demand. Amid falling interest rates, mortgage volumes have been soaring since the second half of 2019.
· That went into overdrive this week after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise, emergency cut to its benchmark interest rate in the face of the growing global...
