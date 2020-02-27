Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says

Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says**

· *The S&P 500 could fall another roughly 6% to 2,600 as traders price in a potential recession amid the coronavirus outbreak, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a Monday note. *
· *The firm maintained its bull, base, and bear case targets for the S&P 500 of 3,250, 3,000, and 2,750, respectively. Still, they expect...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Morgan Stanley Just Got More Bearish on Stocks Post Selloff [Video]Morgan Stanley Just Got More Bearish on Stocks Post Selloff

There are still some risks that the market hasn't reconciled yet, according to Morgan Stanley.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:15Published

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2 Wall Street firms lay out scenarios for a coronavirus-fueled recession — including how far stocks will ultimately plunge

2 Wall Street firms lay out scenarios for a coronavirus-fueled recession — including how far stocks will ultimately plunge· As the coronavirus outbreak's economic impact starts to come into focus, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are telling investors what might happen if the...
Business Insider

Morgan Stanley is moving about half of its Wall Street traders to its disaster-recovery site outside NYC to prep for the coronavirus spread

Morgan Stanley is moving about half of its Wall Street traders to its disaster-recovery site outside NYC to prep for the coronavirus spread· As the coronavirus has spread in recent days, Morgan Stanley is shifting about half of its institutional-securities traders to its disaster-recovery site in...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iambatmandoug

Doug Thomsen Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says |… https://t.co/ZCCW0uFd4z 12 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says… https://t.co/etNkbOPkY0 36 minutes ago

Hassanda1st

Cesare Borgia🇬🇲 RT @businessinsider: Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says https… 44 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says… https://t.co/yRFYB1u5cf 54 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says… https://t.co/JAEOAXJ5rO 1 hour ago

Marketupdater

EUROPEAN TRADERS Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says https://t.co/gqjSUpTXME 1 hour ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says… https://t.co/bX2Tqoo387 1 hour ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Stocks could plunge another 6% from already-depleted levels as traders price in a recession, Morgan Stanley says https://t.co/dv2JmdsCPu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.