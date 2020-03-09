Global  

Peachtree Corners mayor among 8 additions to ARC board

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Atlanta Regional Commission added four mayors and four private citizens to its 39-member board. The new ARC board members join 19 elected officials, 11 citizen members, and a representative from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The new members are:  Deane Bonner, representing Citizen District 13, which includes a portion of Cobb County  Greg Cantrell, representing Citizen District 8, which includes a portion of Gwinnett County  Ollie Clemons, mayor of the City of Austell Mike…
